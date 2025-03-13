Valute / PHAR
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
PHAR: Pharming Group N.V. - ADS, each representing 10
14.74 USD 0.88 (6.35%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PHAR ha avuto una variazione del 6.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.59 e ad un massimo di 14.88.
Segui le dinamiche di Pharming Group N.V. - ADS, each representing 10. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PHAR News
- Zoetis Gains CVMP Backing for Portela, Eyes EU Approval in Cat OA Pain
- RAPP Stock Soars 62% in a Week on Meeting Phase II Epilepsy Study Goal
- TVTX Stock Soars as FDA Waives Advisory Committee for Filspari sNDA
- RARE Reports Positive Long-Term Data From Metabolic Disorder Study
- Pharming Group N.V. (PHAR) Presents at H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference - Slideshow (NASDAQ:PHAR)
- IMVT Stock Up 11% on Upbeat Batoclimab Hyperthyroidism Study Results
- Editas Nominates EDIT-401 as Lead In Vivo Therapy for High Cholesterol
- Beat the Market the Zacks Way: Oracle, Intellia, Pharming Group in Focus
- OTLK Stock Crashes 54% as FDA Issues Second CRL for Eye Disease Drug
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Settles Firdapse Patent Litigation With Lupin
- Wall Street Analysts See a 142.26% Upside in Pharming Group (PHAR): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Wall Street Analysts Think Pharming Group (PHAR) Could Surge 145.75%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 1st
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 25th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for July 25th
- Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 17th
- New Strong Buy Stocks for July 17th
- US FDA approves KalVista Pharma’s swelling disorder drug, shares rise
- PHAR stock hits 52-week high at $11.14 amid robust growth
- Pharming Group: Small Dutch Company With Strong Revenues (NASDAQ:PHAR)
- Pharming Group N.V. (PHAR) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
14.59 14.88
Intervallo Annuale
7.31 15.61
- Chiusura Precedente
- 13.86
- Apertura
- 14.68
- Bid
- 14.74
- Ask
- 15.04
- Minimo
- 14.59
- Massimo
- 14.88
- Volume
- 36
- Variazione giornaliera
- 6.35%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.51%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 79.54%
- Variazione Annuale
- 83.79%
20 settembre, sabato