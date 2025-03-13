QuotazioniSezioni
PHAR: Pharming Group N.V. - ADS, each representing 10

14.74 USD 0.88 (6.35%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PHAR ha avuto una variazione del 6.35% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 14.59 e ad un massimo di 14.88.

Segui le dinamiche di Pharming Group N.V. - ADS, each representing 10. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
14.59 14.88
Intervallo Annuale
7.31 15.61
Chiusura Precedente
13.86
Apertura
14.68
Bid
14.74
Ask
15.04
Minimo
14.59
Massimo
14.88
Volume
36
Variazione giornaliera
6.35%
Variazione Mensile
7.51%
Variazione Semestrale
79.54%
Variazione Annuale
83.79%
20 settembre, sabato