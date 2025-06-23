QuotesSections
Currencies / PEO
Back to US Stock Market

PEO: Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc

21.53 USD 0.20 (0.92%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PEO exchange rate has changed by -0.92% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.50 and at a high of 21.76.

Follow Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PEO News

Daily Range
21.50 21.76
Year Range
18.35 24.79
Previous Close
21.73
Open
21.69
Bid
21.53
Ask
21.83
Low
21.50
High
21.76
Volume
150
Daily Change
-0.92%
Month Change
-1.87%
6 Months Change
-6.06%
Year Change
-7.08%
21 September, Sunday