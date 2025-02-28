Currencies / PCTTU
PCTTU: PureCycle Technologies Inc - Unit
17.4900 USD 4.4800 (20.39%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PCTTU exchange rate has changed by -20.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.0100 and at a high of 17.4900.
Follow PureCycle Technologies Inc - Unit dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
16.0100 17.4900
Year Range
6.4900 21.9700
- Previous Close
- 21.9700
- Open
- 16.0100
- Bid
- 17.4900
- Ask
- 17.4930
- Low
- 16.0100
- High
- 17.4900
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- -20.39%
- Month Change
- 16.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 41.85%
- Year Change
- 142.58%
