PCTTU: PureCycle Technologies Inc - Unit

17.4900 USD 4.4800 (20.39%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PCTTU exchange rate has changed by -20.39% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.0100 and at a high of 17.4900.

Follow PureCycle Technologies Inc - Unit dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
16.0100 17.4900
Year Range
6.4900 21.9700
Previous Close
21.9700
Open
16.0100
Bid
17.4900
Ask
17.4930
Low
16.0100
High
17.4900
Volume
3
Daily Change
-20.39%
Month Change
16.29%
6 Months Change
41.85%
Year Change
142.58%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%