PBJ: Invesco Food & Beverage ETF

45.75 USD 0.12 (0.26%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PBJ exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.60 and at a high of 45.90.

Follow Invesco Food & Beverage ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
45.60 45.90
Year Range
42.57 49.33
Previous Close
45.63
Open
45.90
Bid
45.75
Ask
46.05
Low
45.60
High
45.90
Volume
12
Daily Change
0.26%
Month Change
0.11%
6 Months Change
-2.29%
Year Change
-1.59%
08 October, Wednesday
13:30
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
3.715 M
Fcst
3.334 M
Prev
1.792 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.763 M
Fcst
-0.205 M
Prev
-0.271 M
17:00
USD
10-Year Note Auction
Act
4.117%
Fcst
Prev
4.033%
18:00
USD
FOMC Minutes
Act
Fcst
Prev
21:45
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev