PBJ: Invesco Food & Beverage ETF
PBJ exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.60 and at a high of 45.90.
Follow Invesco Food & Beverage ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
PBJ News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is PBJ stock price today?
Invesco Food & Beverage ETF stock is priced at 45.75 today. It trades within 45.60 - 45.90, yesterday's close was 45.63, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of PBJ shows these updates.
Does Invesco Food & Beverage ETF stock pay dividends?
Invesco Food & Beverage ETF is currently valued at 45.75. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.59% and USD. View the chart live to track PBJ movements.
How to buy PBJ stock?
You can buy Invesco Food & Beverage ETF shares at the current price of 45.75. Orders are usually placed near 45.75 or 46.05, while 12 and -0.33% show market activity. Follow PBJ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PBJ stock?
Investing in Invesco Food & Beverage ETF involves considering the yearly range 42.57 - 49.33 and current price 45.75. Many compare 0.11% and -2.29% before placing orders at 45.75 or 46.05. Explore the PBJ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Invesco Food & Beverage ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF in the past year was 49.33. Within 42.57 - 49.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 45.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track Invesco Food & Beverage ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Invesco Food & Beverage ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ) over the year was 42.57. Comparing it with the current 45.75 and 42.57 - 49.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PBJ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PBJ stock split?
Invesco Food & Beverage ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 45.63, and -1.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 45.63
- Open
- 45.90
- Bid
- 45.75
- Ask
- 46.05
- Low
- 45.60
- High
- 45.90
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- 0.26%
- Month Change
- 0.11%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.29%
- Year Change
- -1.59%
