OTEX: Open Text Corporation
36.79 USD 0.87 (2.31%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
OTEX exchange rate has changed by -2.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.40 and at a high of 37.67.
Follow Open Text Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
OTEX News
- National Bank Financial upgrades Open Text stock rating to Outperform
- Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Presents at 26th Annual
- Open Text Corporation stock hits 52-week high at 34.22 USD
- Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology, Media and
- Open Text stock price target raised to $35 from $30 at RBC Capital
- OpenText joins HPE Unleash AI program to accelerate enterprise AI
- OpenText cybersecurity solutions deliver up to 6.7x ROI for MSPs
- Open Text stock price target raised to $35 by Scotiabank on cloud growth
- Open Text stock rating downgraded to Hold by Jefferies amid leadership changes
- OpenText appoints James McGourlay as interim CEO in leadership shakeup
- Barclays raises Open Text stock price target to $33 on improved growth
- OpenText F’25 presentation: $5.2B revenue milestone as cloud strategy advances
- OpenText to showcase AI-driven security solutions at Black Hat USA
- OpenText and TELUS launch Canadian Sovereign Cloud for AI workloads
Daily Range
36.40 37.67
Year Range
22.79 38.06
- Previous Close
- 37.66
- Open
- 37.64
- Bid
- 36.79
- Ask
- 37.09
- Low
- 36.40
- High
- 37.67
- Volume
- 2.041 K
- Daily Change
- -2.31%
- Month Change
- 13.13%
- 6 Months Change
- 45.88%
- Year Change
- 10.91%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%