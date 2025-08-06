Currencies / ORA
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
ORA: Ormat Technologies Inc
91.23 USD 0.52 (0.57%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
ORA exchange rate has changed by -0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 91.02 and at a high of 92.24.
Follow Ormat Technologies Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ORA News
- Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.27%
- Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.77%
- Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 1.19%
- Bloom Energy Outpaces Industry in a Year: How to Play the Stock?
- Ormat Technologies Begins Lower Rio Energy Storage Facility Operation
- Israel stocks higher at close of trade; TA 35 up 0.60%
- Ormat extends 25-year power agreement with California authorities
- Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 0.95%
- Piper Sandler raises Ormat Technologies stock price target to $90 on AI demand
- Ormat Technologies stock hits 52-week high at 91.81 USD
- CSAN vs. ORA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Jefferies upgrades Orora stock to Buy on solid results and Saverglass recovery
- Israel stocks lower at close of trade; TA 35 down 1.62%
- Ormat Technologies Q2 Earnings Outpace Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Ormat Technologies stock rating reiterated as Buy by UBS
- Ormat Technologies, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:ORA)
- Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Oppenheimer raises Ormat Technologies stock price target to $100 on strong growth outlook
- Ormat Q2 2025 slides: Storage and Products segments drive 9.9% revenue growth
- Ormat Technologies: Geothermal Is Getting Overdue Attention (NYSE:ORA)
- Ormat (ORA) Q2 Revenue Jumps 10%
- Ormat Technologies (ORA) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Ormat Technologies (ORA) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Ormat earnings beat by $0.06, revenue topped estimates
Daily Range
91.02 92.24
Year Range
61.58 95.36
- Previous Close
- 91.75
- Open
- 91.63
- Bid
- 91.23
- Ask
- 91.53
- Low
- 91.02
- High
- 92.24
- Volume
- 354
- Daily Change
- -0.57%
- Month Change
- 1.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 29.00%
- Year Change
- 18.63%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%