OPP: RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc Common Sto
OPP exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.50 and at a high of 8.58.
Follow RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc Common Sto dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OPP News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is OPP stock price today?
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc Common Sto stock is priced at 8.56 today. It trades within 8.50 - 8.58, yesterday's close was 8.54, and trading volume reached 92. The live price chart of OPP shows these updates.
Does RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc Common Sto stock pay dividends?
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc Common Sto is currently valued at 8.56. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.83% and USD. View the chart live to track OPP movements.
How to buy OPP stock?
You can buy RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc Common Sto shares at the current price of 8.56. Orders are usually placed near 8.56 or 8.86, while 92 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow OPP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into OPP stock?
Investing in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc Common Sto involves considering the yearly range 7.91 - 8.82 and current price 8.56. Many compare -0.12% and 1.90% before placing orders at 8.56 or 8.86. Explore the OPP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Rivernorth stock highest prices?
The highest price of Rivernorth in the past year was 8.82. Within 7.91 - 8.82, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 8.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc Common Sto performance using the live chart.
What are Rivernorth stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Rivernorth (OPP) over the year was 7.91. Comparing it with the current 8.56 and 7.91 - 8.82 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch OPP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did OPP stock split?
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Inc Common Sto has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 8.54, and -1.83% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 8.54
- Open
- 8.56
- Bid
- 8.56
- Ask
- 8.86
- Low
- 8.50
- High
- 8.58
- Volume
- 92
- Daily Change
- 0.23%
- Month Change
- -0.12%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.90%
- Year Change
- -1.83%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 3.334 M
- Prev
- 1.792 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -0.205 M
- Prev
- -0.271 M
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.033%
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev