QuotesSections
Currencies / OMFL
Back to US Stock Market

OMFL: Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust Invesco Russell

60.32 USD 0.32 (0.53%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

OMFL exchange rate has changed by 0.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 60.03 and at a high of 60.35.

Follow Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust Invesco Russell dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

OMFL News

Daily Range
60.03 60.35
Year Range
47.03 60.35
Previous Close
60.00
Open
60.21
Bid
60.32
Ask
60.62
Low
60.03
High
60.35
Volume
238
Daily Change
0.53%
Month Change
2.88%
6 Months Change
13.49%
Year Change
14.00%
21 September, Sunday