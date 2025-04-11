Valute / OMFL
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
OMFL: Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust Invesco Russell
60.32 USD 0.32 (0.53%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OMFL ha avuto una variazione del 0.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 60.03 e ad un massimo di 60.35.
Segui le dinamiche di Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust Invesco Russell. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OMFL News
- Should Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
- Is Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- OMFL: More Stable Returns Ahead For This Once-Popular Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)
- Should Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Multi-Asset Income Midyear Outlook: Income And Resilience Among The Bumps
- Your Index Matters: Using The Right Building Blocks For Your U.S. Equity Portfolio
- Chart Of The Day: You Want Rotation? You Got Rotation!
- How Much Does Income Matter For Total Return? It Depends On The Asset
- Q2 2025 Equity Market Outlook
- OMFL: Current Environment Becomes A New Opportunity For This Dynamic Multifactor Fund
Intervallo Giornaliero
60.03 60.35
Intervallo Annuale
47.03 60.35
- Chiusura Precedente
- 60.00
- Apertura
- 60.21
- Bid
- 60.32
- Ask
- 60.62
- Minimo
- 60.03
- Massimo
- 60.35
- Volume
- 238
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.53%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.88%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 13.49%
- Variazione Annuale
- 14.00%
21 settembre, domenica