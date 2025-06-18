Currencies / NWGL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NWGL: Nature Wood Group Limited - American Depositary Shares
1.62 USD 0.25 (18.25%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NWGL exchange rate has changed by 18.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.36 and at a high of 1.63.
Follow Nature Wood Group Limited - American Depositary Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NWGL News
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.08%
- Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Accenture Posts Upbeat Earnings - Dragonfly Energy Hldgs (NASDAQ:DFLI), Accenture (NYSE:ACN)
- Why Cheetah Mobile Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 11%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO), Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)
- U.S. stocks mixed at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.10%
Daily Range
1.36 1.63
Year Range
0.91 6.61
- Previous Close
- 1.37
- Open
- 1.36
- Bid
- 1.62
- Ask
- 1.92
- Low
- 1.36
- High
- 1.63
- Volume
- 126
- Daily Change
- 18.25%
- Month Change
- 28.57%
- 6 Months Change
- 23.66%
- Year Change
- 1.25%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%