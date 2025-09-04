Currencies / NVST
NVST: Envista Holdings Corporation
21.01 USD 0.11 (0.52%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NVST exchange rate has changed by -0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.71 and at a high of 21.29.
Follow Envista Holdings Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NVST News
Daily Range
20.71 21.29
Year Range
14.22 23.22
- Previous Close
- 21.12
- Open
- 21.28
- Bid
- 21.01
- Ask
- 21.31
- Low
- 20.71
- High
- 21.29
- Volume
- 1.921 K
- Daily Change
- -0.52%
- Month Change
- 1.35%
- 6 Months Change
- 21.59%
- Year Change
- 6.65%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%