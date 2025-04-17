Currencies / NVNO
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
NVNO: enVVeno Medical Corporation
0.91 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NVNO exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.86 and at a high of 0.92.
Follow enVVeno Medical Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NVNO News
- enVVeno Medical to appeal FDA’s not-approvable letter for VenoValve
- NVNO's Shares Decline on Unfavorable FDA Review Outcome for VenoValve
- Nasdaq Down 1%; Lowe's Posts Upbeat Earnings - Calidi Biotherapeutics (AMEX:CLDI), Guess (NYSE:GES)
- Dow Surges 100 Points; Target Shares Fall After Q2 Results - Color Star Tech (NASDAQ:ADD), Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD)
- enVVeno Medical stock plummets after FDA rejects VenoValve approval
- FDA rejects enVVeno Medical’s VenoValve for chronic venous insufficiency
- enVVeno Medical’s VenoValve shows cost-effectiveness for CVI treatment
- Temasek eyes more Indian family-run businesses after Haldiram’s deal
- Positive Interim 2-Year Data from enVVeno Medical’s VenoValve Pivotal Study to be Presented Today at the Society for Vascular Surgery (SVS) 2025 Vascular Annual Meeting
- enVVeno Medical surges 70% following InvestingPro’s Fair Value signal
- enVVeno Medical appoints new CFO amid growth phase
- Why Liberty Energy Shares Are Trading Higher By 9%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR), Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL)
Daily Range
0.86 0.92
Year Range
0.67 5.61
- Previous Close
- 0.91
- Open
- 0.90
- Bid
- 0.91
- Ask
- 1.21
- Low
- 0.86
- High
- 0.92
- Volume
- 430
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 8.33%
- 6 Months Change
- -66.30%
- Year Change
- -73.78%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev