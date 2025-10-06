QuotesSections
NUMV: Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF

38.54 USD 0.13 (0.34%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NUMV exchange rate has changed by -0.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.54 and at a high of 38.68.

Follow Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NUMV stock price today?

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock is priced at 38.54 today. It trades within 38.54 - 38.68, yesterday's close was 38.67, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of NUMV shows these updates.

Does Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock pay dividends?

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 38.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 6.79% and USD. View the chart live to track NUMV movements.

How to buy NUMV stock?

You can buy Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF shares at the current price of 38.54. Orders are usually placed near 38.54 or 38.84, while 15 and -0.36% show market activity. Follow NUMV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into NUMV stock?

Investing in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 29.81 - 39.18 and current price 38.54. Many compare -0.26% and 14.09% before placing orders at 38.54 or 38.84. Explore the NUMV price chart live with daily changes.

What are Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the past year was 39.18. Within 29.81 - 39.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.67 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (NUMV) over the year was 29.81. Comparing it with the current 38.54 and 29.81 - 39.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NUMV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did NUMV stock split?

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.67, and 6.79% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
38.54 38.68
Year Range
29.81 39.18
Previous Close
38.67
Open
38.68
Bid
38.54
Ask
38.84
Low
38.54
High
38.68
Volume
15
Daily Change
-0.34%
Month Change
-0.26%
6 Months Change
14.09%
Year Change
6.79%
29 October, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Goods Trade Balance
Act
Fcst
$​-94.837 B
Prev
$​-85.541 B
12:30
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Pending Home Sales m/m
Act
0.0%
Fcst
1.7%
Prev
4.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-6.858 M
Fcst
0.315 M
Prev
-0.961 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
1.334 M
Fcst
-0.345 M
Prev
-0.770 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.25%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev