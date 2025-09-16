- Overview
NUMG: Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF
NUMG exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.13 and at a high of 49.54.
Follow Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NUMG News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NUMG stock price today?
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock is priced at 49.31 today. It trades within 49.13 - 49.54, yesterday's close was 49.26, and trading volume reached 155. The live price chart of NUMG shows these updates.
Does Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF is currently valued at 49.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.41% and USD. View the chart live to track NUMG movements.
How to buy NUMG stock?
You can buy Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF shares at the current price of 49.31. Orders are usually placed near 49.31 or 49.61, while 155 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow NUMG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NUMG stock?
Investing in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 36.74 - 51.60 and current price 49.31. Many compare 1.21% and 13.59% before placing orders at 49.31 or 49.61. Explore the NUMG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the past year was 51.60. Within 36.74 - 51.60, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) over the year was 36.74. Comparing it with the current 49.31 and 36.74 - 51.60 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NUMG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NUMG stock split?
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.26, and 9.41% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.26
- Open
- 49.31
- Bid
- 49.31
- Ask
- 49.61
- Low
- 49.13
- High
- 49.54
- Volume
- 155
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 1.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.59%
- Year Change
- 9.41%