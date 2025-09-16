시세섹션
NUMG: Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF

49.31 USD 0.05 (0.10%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

NUMG 환율이 오늘 0.10%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 49.13이고 고가는 49.54이었습니다.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

NUMG News

자주 묻는 질문

What is NUMG stock price today?

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock is priced at 49.31 today. It trades within 49.13 - 49.54, yesterday's close was 49.26, and trading volume reached 155. The live price chart of NUMG shows these updates.

Does Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock pay dividends?

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF is currently valued at 49.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.41% and USD. View the chart live to track NUMG movements.

How to buy NUMG stock?

You can buy Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF shares at the current price of 49.31. Orders are usually placed near 49.31 or 49.61, while 155 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow NUMG updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into NUMG stock?

Investing in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 36.74 - 51.60 and current price 49.31. Many compare 1.21% and 13.59% before placing orders at 49.31 or 49.61. Explore the NUMG price chart live with daily changes.

What are Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the past year was 51.60. Within 36.74 - 51.60, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) over the year was 36.74. Comparing it with the current 49.31 and 36.74 - 51.60 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NUMG moves on the chart live for more details.

When did NUMG stock split?

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.26, and 9.41% after corporate actions.

