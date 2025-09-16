- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
NUMG: Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF
NUMG 환율이 오늘 0.10%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 49.13이고 고가는 49.54이었습니다.
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NUMG News
- Is Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- S&P 500 Earnings: The Relentless - But Still Measured - Rally In The S&P 500
- S&P 500 Snapshot: 6-Day Win Streak
- Seasonal Weakness And A Stretch For Risk
- CIO Notebook: U.S. Government Shutdown Not Enough To Derail Momentum
- CDT Insider Sentiment September 2025: All In
- As U.S. Stocks Hit Records, Do Mexican Equities Offer Diversification Opportunities?
- The Truth About Market Impacts Of Government Shutdowns
- Single Stock Volatility Jumps Higher As Earnings Approach
- S&P 500 Earnings: What's Expected For Q3 '25? A Brief History Of Tech Sector EPS Growth
- S&P 500 Snapshot: First Weekly Loss In A Month
- It's Shutdown Time Again
- Slowdown Signals: Are Leading Indicators Flashing Red?
- Record-High Price To Sales But Not For Equal Weight
- Wall Street Slip: A Closer Look At The Dow, S&P 500, And Nasdaq Decline
- Record Options Activity Post FOMC Led By Call Buying
- Why The Fed Prefers PCE Over CPI For Inflation Insights
- S&P 500 Earnings: Pay Attention To Asset Classes That Haven’t Worked In The Last 15 Years
- Weekly Outlook - PMI And PCE In Spotlight As US Dollar Remains Sensitive To US Labor Data
- Equities Supported By Improvement In Business Cycle Indicators
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Finishes The Week At Record High
- Record Share Of EPS Increases This Quarter, But Are Economic Cracks Forming?
- Inflection Points: No Reservations, Just Valuations
- S&P 2025 Target Raised To 7,000 On AI Momentum And Fed Clarity
자주 묻는 질문
What is NUMG stock price today?
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock is priced at 49.31 today. It trades within 49.13 - 49.54, yesterday's close was 49.26, and trading volume reached 155. The live price chart of NUMG shows these updates.
Does Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF is currently valued at 49.31. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.41% and USD. View the chart live to track NUMG movements.
How to buy NUMG stock?
You can buy Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF shares at the current price of 49.31. Orders are usually placed near 49.31 or 49.61, while 155 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow NUMG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NUMG stock?
Investing in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 36.74 - 51.60 and current price 49.31. Many compare 1.21% and 13.59% before placing orders at 49.31 or 49.61. Explore the NUMG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the past year was 51.60. Within 36.74 - 51.60, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NUMG) over the year was 36.74. Comparing it with the current 49.31 and 36.74 - 51.60 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NUMG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NUMG stock split?
Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.26, and 9.41% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 49.26
- 시가
- 49.31
- Bid
- 49.31
- Ask
- 49.61
- 저가
- 49.13
- 고가
- 49.54
- 볼륨
- 155
- 일일 변동
- 0.10%
- 월 변동
- 1.21%
- 6개월 변동
- 13.59%
- 년간 변동율
- 9.41%