NTES: NetEase Inc - American Depositary Shares, each representing 5 o
152.05 USD 0.85 (0.56%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NTES ha avuto una variazione del -0.56% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 151.80 e ad un massimo di 154.11.
Segui le dinamiche di NetEase Inc - American Depositary Shares, each representing 5 o. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
151.80 154.11
Intervallo Annuale
75.88 159.55
- Chiusura Precedente
- 152.90
- Apertura
- 152.79
- Bid
- 152.05
- Ask
- 152.35
- Minimo
- 151.80
- Massimo
- 154.11
- Volume
- 1.618 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.56%
- Variazione Mensile
- 12.21%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 44.47%
- Variazione Annuale
- 62.36%
20 settembre, sabato