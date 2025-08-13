QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / NTES
Tornare a Azioni

NTES: NetEase Inc - American Depositary Shares, each representing 5 o

152.05 USD 0.85 (0.56%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NTES ha avuto una variazione del -0.56% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 151.80 e ad un massimo di 154.11.

Segui le dinamiche di NetEase Inc - American Depositary Shares, each representing 5 o. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NTES News

Intervallo Giornaliero
151.80 154.11
Intervallo Annuale
75.88 159.55
Chiusura Precedente
152.90
Apertura
152.79
Bid
152.05
Ask
152.35
Minimo
151.80
Massimo
154.11
Volume
1.618 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.56%
Variazione Mensile
12.21%
Variazione Semestrale
44.47%
Variazione Annuale
62.36%
20 settembre, sabato