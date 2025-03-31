Currencies / NSYS
NSYS: Nortech Systems Incorporated
9.67 USD 0.07 (0.73%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NSYS exchange rate has changed by 0.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.31 and at a high of 9.96.
Follow Nortech Systems Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NSYS News
- Nortech Systems senior vice president John Lindeen announces retirement plans
- Nortech Systems Incorporated (NSYS) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Nortech Systems amends $15 million credit line with Bank of America
- Nortech Systems Reports First Quarter Results
- Nortech Systems Incorporated (NSYS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
9.31 9.96
Year Range
7.25 13.90
- Previous Close
- 9.60
- Open
- 9.54
- Bid
- 9.67
- Ask
- 9.97
- Low
- 9.31
- High
- 9.96
- Volume
- 23
- Daily Change
- 0.73%
- Month Change
- 6.85%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.53%
- Year Change
- -20.41%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev