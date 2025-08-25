QuotesSections
Currencies / NSC
Back to US Stock Market

NSC: Norfolk Southern Corporation

278.23 USD 1.02 (0.37%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NSC exchange rate has changed by 0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 278.17 and at a high of 280.98.

Follow Norfolk Southern Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NSC News

Daily Range
278.17 280.98
Year Range
201.67 291.69
Previous Close
277.21
Open
279.15
Bid
278.23
Ask
278.53
Low
278.17
High
280.98
Volume
1.378 K
Daily Change
0.37%
Month Change
0.23%
6 Months Change
18.89%
Year Change
12.13%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%