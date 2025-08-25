Currencies / NSC
NSC: Norfolk Southern Corporation
278.23 USD 1.02 (0.37%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NSC exchange rate has changed by 0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 278.17 and at a high of 280.98.
Follow Norfolk Southern Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
278.17 280.98
Year Range
201.67 291.69
- Previous Close
- 277.21
- Open
- 279.15
- Bid
- 278.23
- Ask
- 278.53
- Low
- 278.17
- High
- 280.98
- Volume
- 1.378 K
- Daily Change
- 0.37%
- Month Change
- 0.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.89%
- Year Change
- 12.13%
