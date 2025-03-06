Currencies / NL
NL: NL Industries Inc
6.07 USD 0.18 (2.88%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NL exchange rate has changed by -2.88% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.06 and at a high of 6.22.
Follow NL Industries Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NL News
- NL Industries: Dividend Trends Point To More Gains For Longstanding Shareholders (NYSE:NL)
- NL Industries Q4 earnings beat estimates, stock falls 4.3%
Daily Range
6.06 6.22
Year Range
5.29 9.27
- Previous Close
- 6.25
- Open
- 6.08
- Bid
- 6.07
- Ask
- 6.37
- Low
- 6.06
- High
- 6.22
- Volume
- 35
- Daily Change
- -2.88%
- Month Change
- -7.19%
- 6 Months Change
- -22.28%
- Year Change
- -17.75%
