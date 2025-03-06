QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / NL
Tornare a Azioni

NL: NL Industries Inc

6.05 USD 0.22 (3.51%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NL ha avuto una variazione del -3.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.01 e ad un massimo di 6.31.

Segui le dinamiche di NL Industries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NL News

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.01 6.31
Intervallo Annuale
5.29 9.27
Chiusura Precedente
6.27
Apertura
6.19
Bid
6.05
Ask
6.35
Minimo
6.01
Massimo
6.31
Volume
57
Variazione giornaliera
-3.51%
Variazione Mensile
-7.49%
Variazione Semestrale
-22.54%
Variazione Annuale
-18.02%
21 settembre, domenica