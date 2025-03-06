货币 / NL
NL: NL Industries Inc
6.15 USD 0.08 (1.32%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NL汇率已更改1.32%。当日，交易品种以低点6.09和高点6.22进行交易。
关注NL Industries Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
6.09 6.22
年范围
5.29 9.27
- 前一天收盘价
- 6.07
- 开盘价
- 6.15
- 卖价
- 6.15
- 买价
- 6.45
- 最低价
- 6.09
- 最高价
- 6.22
- 交易量
- 29
- 日变化
- 1.32%
- 月变化
- -5.96%
- 6个月变化
- -21.25%
- 年变化
- -16.67%
