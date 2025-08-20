Currencies / NET
NET: Cloudflare Inc Class A
221.05 USD 4.99 (2.21%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NET exchange rate has changed by -2.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 220.30 and at a high of 225.16.
Follow Cloudflare Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
220.30 225.16
Year Range
77.80 230.10
- Previous Close
- 226.04
- Open
- 225.00
- Bid
- 221.05
- Ask
- 221.35
- Low
- 220.30
- High
- 225.16
- Volume
- 1.561 K
- Daily Change
- -2.21%
- Month Change
- 9.08%
- 6 Months Change
- 93.61%
- Year Change
- 176.14%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%