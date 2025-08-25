Valute / NET
NET: Cloudflare Inc Class A
225.85 USD 2.19 (0.98%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NET ha avuto una variazione del 0.98% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 222.18 e ad un massimo di 227.60.
Segui le dinamiche di Cloudflare Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
222.18 227.60
Intervallo Annuale
77.80 230.10
- Chiusura Precedente
- 223.66
- Apertura
- 223.19
- Bid
- 225.85
- Ask
- 226.15
- Minimo
- 222.18
- Massimo
- 227.60
- Volume
- 2.759 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.98%
- Variazione Mensile
- 11.45%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 97.82%
- Variazione Annuale
- 182.14%
20 settembre, sabato