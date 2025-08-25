QuotazioniSezioni
NET: Cloudflare Inc Class A

225.85 USD 2.19 (0.98%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NET ha avuto una variazione del 0.98% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 222.18 e ad un massimo di 227.60.

Segui le dinamiche di Cloudflare Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
222.18 227.60
Intervallo Annuale
77.80 230.10
Chiusura Precedente
223.66
Apertura
223.19
Bid
225.85
Ask
226.15
Minimo
222.18
Massimo
227.60
Volume
2.759 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.98%
Variazione Mensile
11.45%
Variazione Semestrale
97.82%
Variazione Annuale
182.14%
