QuotesSections
Currencies / NEGG
Back to US Stock Market

NEGG: Newegg Commerce Inc

44.50 USD 1.00 (2.30%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NEGG exchange rate has changed by 2.30% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.35 and at a high of 45.83.

Follow Newegg Commerce Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NEGG News

Daily Range
41.35 45.83
Year Range
0.21 137.84
Previous Close
43.50
Open
43.75
Bid
44.50
Ask
44.80
Low
41.35
High
45.83
Volume
2.422 K
Daily Change
2.30%
Month Change
18.73%
6 Months Change
16381.48%
Year Change
5995.89%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%