NEGG: Newegg Commerce Inc

55.00 USD 8.47 (18.20%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NEGG ha avuto una variazione del 18.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 46.44 e ad un massimo di 56.99.

Segui le dinamiche di Newegg Commerce Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
46.44 56.99
Intervallo Annuale
0.21 137.84
Chiusura Precedente
46.53
Apertura
46.75
Bid
55.00
Ask
55.30
Minimo
46.44
Massimo
56.99
Volume
5.124 K
Variazione giornaliera
18.20%
Variazione Mensile
46.74%
Variazione Semestrale
20270.37%
Variazione Annuale
7434.25%
20 settembre, sabato