NEGG: Newegg Commerce Inc
55.00 USD 8.47 (18.20%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NEGG ha avuto una variazione del 18.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 46.44 e ad un massimo di 56.99.
Segui le dinamiche di Newegg Commerce Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
46.44 56.99
Intervallo Annuale
0.21 137.84
- Chiusura Precedente
- 46.53
- Apertura
- 46.75
- Bid
- 55.00
- Ask
- 55.30
- Minimo
- 46.44
- Massimo
- 56.99
- Volume
- 5.124 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 18.20%
- Variazione Mensile
- 46.74%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 20270.37%
- Variazione Annuale
- 7434.25%
20 settembre, sabato