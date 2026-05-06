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NEAR: BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

50.46 USD 0.02 (0.04%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NEAR exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.42 and at a high of 50.49.

Follow BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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NEAR News

Trading Applications for NEAR

Prop Risk Meter
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Prop Risk Meter — The Free Drawdown Dashboard for Prop Firm Traders Prop Risk Meter is a free, read-only drawdown dashboard and risk panel for prop firm and funded-account traders. It monitors your daily loss, daily drawdown and equity drawdown in real time — built for FTMO, FundedNext, Funding Pips, The5ers, E8 and any funded account. It shows, live on your chart: - Today's loss vs. your configurable daily-loss limit (amount, % used, traffic-light bar) - Current drawdown from the equity peak
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Sigma Enhanced Regression Analysis
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SERA - Sigma-Enhanced Regression Analysis – The Non-Repaint, Early-Entry MTF Trading System The Problem with Most Regression Tools (And How We Solved It) Traditional regression indicators lie to you. They repaint, they lag, and distort actionable data. Their flaws cost you in false back-tests, late entries/exits and therefore missed profits. Avoid catching a falling knife or chasing a train with SERA, she eliminates ALL three problems. One-Click Trading Style Selection – Choose Conservative, R
Alpha Trades
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Alpha Trades — Adaptive Professional Trading System Author: Andrii Sydoruk Version: 1.0 Release Date: 31.10.2025 Support: andriisydoruk@gmail.com Description Alpha Trades is a next-generation universal trading expert, designed for stable and controlled operation under any market conditions. The system uses an adaptive analytical approach that automatically adjusts to the current market structure while maintaining a high level of accuracy and safety. The algorithm is built as a multi-layer
Alpha Trades 4
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Alpha Trades — Adaptive Professional Trading System Author:   Andrii Sydoruk Version:   1.0 Release Date:   31.10.2025 Support:   andriisydoruk@gmail.com   Description Alpha Trades   is a next-generation universal trading expert, designed for stable and controlled operation under any market conditions. The system uses an adaptive analytical approach that automatically adjusts to the current market structure while maintaining a high level of accuracy and safety. The algorithm is built as
Fibonacci Auto Levels
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicators
Possible Price reversals levels - based on  Fibonacci + Support +  Resistance Levels Auto levels drawn based on input index (Bars Count )  ---->>> Price Over 50% Fibo line ---> UP TREND ---> BUY when price drop near Support Lines  ---->>> Price Down 50% Fibo line ---> DOWN TREND ---> SELL when price goes up  near Resistance Lines  --->>> The more close price levels ----> the more possibility for price reversals --->>> are you a scalper --> try it on M1 charts with big index like 5000 bars  or

Frequently Asked Questions

What is NEAR stock price today?

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF stock is priced at 50.46 today. It trades within 50.42 - 50.49, yesterday's close was 50.44, and trading volume reached 471. The live price chart of NEAR shows these updates.

Does BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF is currently valued at 50.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.19% and USD. View the chart live to track NEAR movements.

How to buy NEAR stock?

You can buy BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF shares at the current price of 50.46. Orders are usually placed near 50.46 or 50.76, while 471 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow NEAR updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into NEAR stock?

Investing in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 50.31 - 51.37 and current price 50.46. Many compare 0.18% and -1.25% before placing orders at 50.46 or 50.76. Explore the NEAR price chart live with daily changes.

What are BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the past year was 51.37. Within 50.31 - 51.37, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (NEAR) over the year was 50.31. Comparing it with the current 50.46 and 50.31 - 51.37 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NEAR moves on the chart live for more details.

When did NEAR stock split?

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.44, and -1.19% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
50.42 50.49
Year Range
50.31 51.37
Previous Close
50.44
Open
50.48
Bid
50.46
Ask
50.76
Low
50.42
High
50.49
Volume
471
Daily Change
0.04%
Month Change
0.18%
6 Months Change
-1.25%
Year Change
-1.19%
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