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NEAR: BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF
NEAR exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.42 and at a high of 50.49.
Follow BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NEAR News
- Grayscale Q2 Adjusts Multi-Asset Fund Allocations: Sells UNI, NEAR, Increases BNB and Other Assets
- NEAR co-founder proposes protocol sovereign fund for long-term sustainability
- NEAR Co-founder Proposes Establishing a Sovereign Fund to Reduce NEAR Token Inflation
- Analysis: AI Boom Bypasses Crypto Market, NEAR-USDT Becomes High-Correlation Alternative
- Stargate has integrated NEAR Intents
- B² Network Suspected of Being Hacked, Attacker Steals $3.86 Million and Bridges to Zcash
- Crypto sectors broadly rebound, DeFi sector up over 2%, only SocialFi sector falls
- NEAR Cofounder: AI-assisted Hacking Speed Is Surpassing Traditional Code Review
- AI-assisted hacking is outpacing traditional code reviews, NEAR co-founder says
- Crypto market falls across the board, DeFi sector drops over 5%
- Equity Outlook Q3 2026: Broadening Earnings Growth Meets Elevated Volatility
- Japan Bonds Tell Global Repricing Story
- Crypto market broadly falls, DeFi sector drops over 3%
- NEAR主网2.13.0版本发布：引入后量子签名和动态分片，7月20日启动投票
- NEAR Protocol Launches Confidential Intents, Enabling Developers to Integrate Confidential Execution Functionality
- Zcash Nears Completion of Mathematical Proof to Prevent Forgery Vulnerability
- NEAR Governance Votes to Scrap Developer Gas Rebate
- Crypto Sectors Generally Fall, Meme Sector Drops Nearly 3%, Only SocialFi Sector Relatively Resilient
- U.S. Money Markets: Circumstances Augur For Terming Out
- NEAR Co-founder Illia Says He Will Propose Transitioning NEAR to Fixed Supply in Coming Years
- Short-Term Bond ETFs Getting Investors' Love: Here's Why
- NEAR: Balancing Yield, Credit Exposure, And Low Duration (BATS:NEAR)
- Record U.S. Stocks: Disconnect Or Not?
- Time for Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETFs?
Trading Applications for NEAR
Frequently Asked Questions
What is NEAR stock price today?
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF stock is priced at 50.46 today. It trades within 50.42 - 50.49, yesterday's close was 50.44, and trading volume reached 471. The live price chart of NEAR shows these updates.
Does BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF is currently valued at 50.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.19% and USD. View the chart live to track NEAR movements.
How to buy NEAR stock?
You can buy BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF shares at the current price of 50.46. Orders are usually placed near 50.46 or 50.76, while 471 and -0.04% show market activity. Follow NEAR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NEAR stock?
Investing in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 50.31 - 51.37 and current price 50.46. Many compare 0.18% and -1.25% before placing orders at 50.46 or 50.76. Explore the NEAR price chart live with daily changes.
What are BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF in the past year was 51.37. Within 50.31 - 51.37, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (NEAR) over the year was 50.31. Comparing it with the current 50.46 and 50.31 - 51.37 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NEAR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NEAR stock split?
BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.44, and -1.19% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.44
- Open
- 50.48
- Bid
- 50.46
- Ask
- 50.76
- Low
- 50.42
- High
- 50.49
- Volume
- 471
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.18%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.25%
- Year Change
- -1.19%