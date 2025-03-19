Currencies / MTA
MTA: Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd
5.46 USD 0.13 (2.33%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MTA exchange rate has changed by -2.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.46 and at a high of 5.70.
Follow Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MTA News
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - August 2025 Report
- Royalty And Streaming Giants Report Blockbuster Results
- Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Is Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - June 2025 Report
- METALLA PUBLISHES 2025 ASSET HANDBOOK AND ANNUAL LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS
- METALLA ANNOUNCES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $75 MILLION AND RETIREMENT OF BEEDIE FACILITY
- BMO Capital upgrades Metalla Royalty stock rating on improved outlook
- METALLA ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - The May Report
- METALLA REPORTS PORTFOLIO UPDATES
- US judge to hold hearing on New York bid to bar Trump from killing congestion pricing program
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies: The March Report
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies: The February Report
Daily Range
5.46 5.70
Year Range
2.45 5.93
- Previous Close
- 5.59
- Open
- 5.55
- Bid
- 5.46
- Ask
- 5.76
- Low
- 5.46
- High
- 5.70
- Volume
- 842
- Daily Change
- -2.33%
- Month Change
- -1.27%
- 6 Months Change
- 90.24%
- Year Change
- 73.33%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%