Valute / MTA
MTA: Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd
5.85 USD 0.26 (4.65%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MTA ha avuto una variazione del 4.65% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.57 e ad un massimo di 5.87.
Segui le dinamiche di Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
MTA News
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - August 2025 Report
- Royalty And Streaming Giants Report Blockbuster Results
- Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy?
- Is Metalla Royalty & Streaming (MTA) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - June 2025 Report
- METALLA PUBLISHES 2025 ASSET HANDBOOK AND ANNUAL LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS
- METALLA ANNOUNCES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $75 MILLION AND RETIREMENT OF BEEDIE FACILITY
- BMO Capital upgrades Metalla Royalty stock rating on improved outlook
- METALLA ANNOUNCES VOTING RESULTS FROM ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - The May Report
- METALLA REPORTS PORTFOLIO UPDATES
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies: The March Report
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies: The February Report
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.57 5.87
Intervallo Annuale
2.45 5.93
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.59
- Apertura
- 5.66
- Bid
- 5.85
- Ask
- 6.15
- Minimo
- 5.57
- Massimo
- 5.87
- Volume
- 1.230 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 4.65%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.79%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 103.83%
- Variazione Annuale
- 85.71%
20 settembre, sabato