MRTN
MRTN: Marten Transport Ltd
11.60 USD 0.04 (0.34%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MRTN exchange rate has changed by -0.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 11.51 and at a high of 11.68.
Follow Marten Transport Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MRTN News
- Marten Transport: I'm Keeping An Eye On It As I Wait On The Sidelines (NASDAQ:MRTN)
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Marten Transport, Covenant Logistics and PAMT
- 3 Truck Stocks to Keep an Eye on Despite Industry Hiccups
- Marten Transport stock hits 52-week low at 12.48 USD
- Hub Group stock price target raised to $46 from $45 at Stifel
- Hub Group stock maintains Buy rating at Benchmark amid stable intermodal volumes
- Marten Transport earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Marten Transport Q1 Miss On Revenue, Analyst Cites Later-Cycle Exposure, Strategic Strengths - Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)
Daily Range
11.51 11.68
Year Range
9.94 18.63
- Previous Close
- 11.64
- Open
- 11.62
- Bid
- 11.60
- Ask
- 11.90
- Low
- 11.51
- High
- 11.68
- Volume
- 1.438 K
- Daily Change
- -0.34%
- Month Change
- -1.28%
- 6 Months Change
- -14.71%
- Year Change
- -33.94%
