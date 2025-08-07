Currencies / MOH
MOH: Molina Healthcare Inc
175.96 USD 0.18 (0.10%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MOH exchange rate has changed by -0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 174.97 and at a high of 178.11.
Follow Molina Healthcare Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MOH News
Daily Range
174.97 178.11
Year Range
153.03 359.97
- Previous Close
- 176.14
- Open
- 175.09
- Bid
- 175.96
- Ask
- 176.26
- Low
- 174.97
- High
- 178.11
- Volume
- 494
- Daily Change
- -0.10%
- Month Change
- -3.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -46.86%
- Year Change
- -49.09%
