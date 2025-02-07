QuotesSections
MNA: IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF

35.85 USD 0.04 (0.11%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MNA exchange rate has changed by -0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.85 and at a high of 35.94.

Follow IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MNA stock price today?

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock is priced at 35.85 today. It trades within 35.85 - 35.94, yesterday's close was 35.89, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of MNA shows these updates.

Does IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock pay dividends?

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF is currently valued at 35.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.17% and USD. View the chart live to track MNA movements.

How to buy MNA stock?

You can buy IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF shares at the current price of 35.85. Orders are usually placed near 35.85 or 36.15, while 6 and -0.25% show market activity. Follow MNA updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MNA stock?

Investing in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.59 - 36.05 and current price 35.85. Many compare -0.06% and 3.76% before placing orders at 35.85 or 36.15. Explore the MNA price chart live with daily changes.

What are NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF in the past year was 36.05. Within 32.59 - 36.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF performance using the live chart.

What are NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) over the year was 32.59. Comparing it with the current 35.85 and 32.59 - 36.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MNA moves on the chart live for more details.

When did MNA stock split?

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.89, and 9.17% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
35.85 35.94
Year Range
32.59 36.05
Previous Close
35.89
Open
35.94
Bid
35.85
Ask
36.15
Low
35.85
High
35.94
Volume
6
Daily Change
-0.11%
Month Change
-0.06%
6 Months Change
3.76%
Year Change
9.17%
03 October, Friday
10:05
USD
FOMC Member Williams Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Unemployment Rate
Act
Fcst
4.2%
Prev
4.3%
12:30
USD
Nonfarm Payrolls
Act
Fcst
84 K
Prev
22 K
12:30
USD
Participation Rate
Act
Fcst
62.2%
Prev
62.3%
12:30
USD
Average Hourly Earnings m/m
Act
Fcst
0.4%
Prev
0.3%
12:30
USD
Average Hourly Earnings y/y
Act
Fcst
3.9%
Prev
3.7%
12:30
USD
Private Nonfarm Payrolls
Act
Fcst
98 K
Prev
38 K
12:30
USD
U6 Unemployment Rate
Act
Fcst
7.8%
Prev
8.1%
13:45
USD
S&P Global Services PMI
Act
54.2
Fcst
56.4
Prev
54.5
13:45
USD
S&P Global Composite PMI
Act
53.6
Fcst
55.0
Prev
55.4
14:00
USD
ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Non-Manufacturing Employment
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
ISM Non-Manufacturing Prices Paid
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Oil Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
424
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US Total Rig Count
Act
Fcst
Prev
549
17:40
USD
Fed Governor Jefferson Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
266.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Crude Oil Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
103.0 K
19:30
USD
CFTC S&P 500 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
-172.5 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100 Non-Commercial Net Positions
Act
Fcst
Prev
23.4 K