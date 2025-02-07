- 개요
MNA: IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF
MNA 환율이 오늘 0.25%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 35.81이고 고가는 35.98이었습니다.
IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
자주 묻는 질문
What is MNA stock price today?
IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock is priced at 35.98 today. It trades within 35.81 - 35.98, yesterday's close was 35.89, and trading volume reached 255. The live price chart of MNA shows these updates.
Does IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock pay dividends?
IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF is currently valued at 35.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.56% and USD. View the chart live to track MNA movements.
How to buy MNA stock?
You can buy IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF shares at the current price of 35.98. Orders are usually placed near 35.98 or 36.28, while 255 and 0.11% show market activity. Follow MNA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MNA stock?
Investing in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.59 - 36.05 and current price 35.98. Many compare 0.31% and 4.14% before placing orders at 35.98 or 36.28. Explore the MNA price chart live with daily changes.
What are NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF in the past year was 36.05. Within 32.59 - 36.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF performance using the live chart.
What are NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of NYLI Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) over the year was 32.59. Comparing it with the current 35.98 and 32.59 - 36.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MNA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MNA stock split?
IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.89, and 9.56% after corporate actions.
- 이전 종가
- 35.89
- 시가
- 35.94
- Bid
- 35.98
- Ask
- 36.28
- 저가
- 35.81
- 고가
- 35.98
- 볼륨
- 255
- 일일 변동
- 0.25%
- 월 변동
- 0.31%
- 6개월 변동
- 4.14%
- 년간 변동율
- 9.56%