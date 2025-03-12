Currencies / MLAB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MLAB: Mesa Laboratories Inc
64.96 USD 1.33 (2.01%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MLAB exchange rate has changed by -2.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 63.00 and at a high of 66.43.
Follow Mesa Laboratories Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MLAB News
- AppLovin, Robinhood To Join S&P 500. The Stocks Are Jumping.
- Mesa Laboratories shareholders approve director slate and equity plan amendment
- U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.14%
- Mesa Labs (MLAB) Lags Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Mesa Labs earnings missed by $0.06, revenue fell short of estimates
- Mettler-Toledo (MTD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Mesa Laboratories Stock: Strong Order Growth And Positive Valuation Outlook (NASDAQ:MLAB)
- Mesa Laboratories declares $0.16 quarterly dividend
- Mesa Labs earnings beat by $0.34, revenue topped estimates
- Mesa Labs Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2025 Results
- Mesa Laboratories: Green Shoots Emerge (NASDAQ:MLAB)
- Diamond Hill Small Cap Strategy Q4 2024 Market Commentary (Mutual Fund:DHSIX)
Daily Range
63.00 66.43
Year Range
58.83 155.12
- Previous Close
- 66.29
- Open
- 66.43
- Bid
- 64.96
- Ask
- 65.26
- Low
- 63.00
- High
- 66.43
- Volume
- 375
- Daily Change
- -2.01%
- Month Change
- 0.36%
- 6 Months Change
- -44.86%
- Year Change
- -49.18%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%