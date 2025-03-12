货币 / MLAB
MLAB: Mesa Laboratories Inc
66.18 USD 1.22 (1.88%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MLAB汇率已更改1.88%。当日，交易品种以低点65.09和高点67.10进行交易。
关注Mesa Laboratories Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
MLAB新闻
日范围
65.09 67.10
年范围
58.83 155.12
- 前一天收盘价
- 64.96
- 开盘价
- 65.51
- 卖价
- 66.18
- 买价
- 66.48
- 最低价
- 65.09
- 最高价
- 67.10
- 交易量
- 140
- 日变化
- 1.88%
- 月变化
- 2.24%
- 6个月变化
- -43.82%
- 年变化
- -48.22%
