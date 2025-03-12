통화 / MLAB
MLAB: Mesa Laboratories Inc
73.14 USD 3.97 (5.74%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MLAB 환율이 오늘 5.74%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 67.93이고 고가는 73.79이었습니다.
Mesa Laboratories Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
67.93 73.79
년간 변동
58.83 155.12
- 이전 종가
- 69.17
- 시가
- 68.82
- Bid
- 73.14
- Ask
- 73.44
- 저가
- 67.93
- 고가
- 73.79
- 볼륨
- 893
- 일일 변동
- 5.74%
- 월 변동
- 12.99%
- 6개월 변동
- -37.92%
- 년간 변동율
- -42.78%
20 9월, 토요일