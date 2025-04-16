Currencies / MIRA
MIRA: MIRA Pharmaceuticals Inc
1.31 USD 0.07 (5.07%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MIRA exchange rate has changed by -5.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.20 and at a high of 1.39.
Follow MIRA Pharmaceuticals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MIRA News
- MIRA shareholders approve SKNY acquisition, adding obesity drug candidate
- Indonesia stocks higher at close of trade; IDX Composite Index up 0.90%
- MIRA Pharmaceuticals completes phase 1 SAD trial for pain drug
- Mira Pharmaceuticals completes Phase 1 single dose trial for Ketamir-2 with no safety concerns
- Ketamir-2 shows promise in neuropathic pain treatment, study finds
- Topical Ketamir-2 shows pain relief comparable to morphine in study
- FDA clears MIRA’s IND application for neuropathic pain drug Ketamir-2
- MIRA’s obesity drug candidate shows anti-anxiety effects in study
- Mira Pharmaceuticals raises $2 million through at-the-market stock sale
- MIRA reports positive preclinical data for non-opioid pain drug
- Why Datadog Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aebi Schmidt Holding (NASDAQ:AEBI), ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)
- MIRA Pharmaceuticals' Marijuana Analog Mira-55 Shows Potent Pain Relief In Preclinical Study, Stock Jumps 50% After Hours - Mira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA)
- Mira Pharmaceuticals reports preclinical pain relief data and updates on SKNY merger
- MIRA Reports Up to 30% Weight Loss and Reversal of High-Calorie and Nicotine Cravings in an Animal Model of Obesity and Craving Using SKNY-1, a Drug Candidate Under Definitive Agreement for Acquisitio
- Mira Pharmaceuticals reports animal study results for SKNY-1 weight loss drug candidate
- EXCLUSIVE: MIRA Pharmaceuticals' Soon To Be Acquired Weight Loss Drug Reverses Obesity Markers And Cuts Nicotine Craving In Animal Study - Mira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA)
- MIRA Pharmaceuticals Announces New Data Underscoring Potential of SKNY-1 - A Drug Candidate Pending Acquisition - To Disrupt Weight Loss and Smoking Cessation Markets Without CNS Side Effects
- MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ ketamine analog accepted for publication
- MIRA Pharmaceuticals to Participate in BIO 2025 in Boston and Highlights Ongoing Progress Across Clinical Program
- MIRA Pharmaceuticals announces clinical progress and acquisition update
- MIRA Pharmaceuticals appoints new CFO
- EXCLUSIVE: Mira Pharmaceuticals Board Approves SKNY Pharma Acquisition, Establishing Combined Enterprise Value Over $60 Million - Mira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA)
- EXCLUSIVE: MIRA Pharmaceuticals Lead Program Ketamir-2 Shows No Brain Toxicity In FDA-Mandated Study - Mira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA)
- EXCLUSIVE: MIRA Pharmaceuticals Ketamir-2 Shows Efficacy In Diabetes-Associated Nerve Damage In Animal Study - Mira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA)
Daily Range
1.20 1.39
Year Range
0.74 2.56
- Previous Close
- 1.38
- Open
- 1.38
- Bid
- 1.31
- Ask
- 1.61
- Low
- 1.20
- High
- 1.39
- Volume
- 1.277 K
- Daily Change
- -5.07%
- Month Change
- -4.38%
- 6 Months Change
- 31.00%
- Year Change
- 0.00%
