MIRA: MIRA Pharmaceuticals Inc
1.25 USD 0.02 (1.57%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von MIRA hat sich für heute um -1.57% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.24 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.29 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die MIRA Pharmaceuticals Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
MIRA News
- MIRA-Aktionäre geben grünes Licht für SKNY-Übernahme und erweitern Pipeline um Adipositas-Kandidaten
- MIRA shareholders approve SKNY acquisition, adding obesity drug candidate
- Indonesia stocks higher at close of trade; IDX Composite Index up 0.90%
- MIRA Pharmaceuticals completes phase 1 SAD trial for pain drug
- Mira Pharmaceuticals completes Phase 1 single dose trial for Ketamir-2 with no safety concerns
- Ketamir-2 shows promise in neuropathic pain treatment, study finds
- Topical Ketamir-2 shows pain relief comparable to morphine in study
- FDA clears MIRA’s IND application for neuropathic pain drug Ketamir-2
- MIRA’s obesity drug candidate shows anti-anxiety effects in study
- Mira Pharmaceuticals raises $2 million through at-the-market stock sale
- MIRA reports positive preclinical data for non-opioid pain drug
- Why Datadog Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Aebi Schmidt Holding (NASDAQ:AEBI), ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)
- MIRA Pharmaceuticals' Marijuana Analog Mira-55 Shows Potent Pain Relief In Preclinical Study, Stock Jumps 50% After Hours - Mira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA)
- Mira Pharmaceuticals reports preclinical pain relief data and updates on SKNY merger
- MIRA Reports Up to 30% Weight Loss and Reversal of High-Calorie and Nicotine Cravings in an Animal Model of Obesity and Craving Using SKNY-1, a Drug Candidate Under Definitive Agreement for Acquisitio
- Mira Pharmaceuticals reports animal study results for SKNY-1 weight loss drug candidate
- EXCLUSIVE: MIRA Pharmaceuticals' Soon To Be Acquired Weight Loss Drug Reverses Obesity Markers And Cuts Nicotine Craving In Animal Study - Mira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA)
- MIRA Pharmaceuticals Announces New Data Underscoring Potential of SKNY-1 - A Drug Candidate Pending Acquisition - To Disrupt Weight Loss and Smoking Cessation Markets Without CNS Side Effects
- MIRA Pharmaceuticals’ ketamine analog accepted for publication
- MIRA Pharmaceuticals to Participate in BIO 2025 in Boston and Highlights Ongoing Progress Across Clinical Program
- MIRA Pharmaceuticals announces clinical progress and acquisition update
- MIRA Pharmaceuticals appoints new CFO
- EXCLUSIVE: Mira Pharmaceuticals Board Approves SKNY Pharma Acquisition, Establishing Combined Enterprise Value Over $60 Million - Mira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA)
- EXCLUSIVE: MIRA Pharmaceuticals Lead Program Ketamir-2 Shows No Brain Toxicity In FDA-Mandated Study - Mira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRA)
Tagesspanne
1.24 1.29
Jahresspanne
0.74 2.56
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 1.27
- Eröffnung
- 1.29
- Bid
- 1.25
- Ask
- 1.55
- Tief
- 1.24
- Hoch
- 1.29
- Volumen
- 238
- Tagesänderung
- -1.57%
- Monatsänderung
- -8.76%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 25.00%
- Jahresänderung
- -4.58%
