MIRA: MIRA Pharmaceuticals Inc

1.25 USD 0.02 (1.57%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von MIRA hat sich für heute um -1.57% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 1.24 bis zu einem Hoch von 1.29 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die MIRA Pharmaceuticals Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

MIRA News

Tagesspanne
1.24 1.29
Jahresspanne
0.74 2.56
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
1.27
Eröffnung
1.29
Bid
1.25
Ask
1.55
Tief
1.24
Hoch
1.29
Volumen
238
Tagesänderung
-1.57%
Monatsänderung
-8.76%
6-Monatsänderung
25.00%
Jahresänderung
-4.58%
