MGV: Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

139.28 USD 0.32 (0.23%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

MGV exchange rate has changed by 0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 139.13 and at a high of 139.45.

Follow Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is MGV stock price today?

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock is priced at 139.28 today. It trades within 139.13 - 139.45, yesterday's close was 138.96, and trading volume reached 113. The live price chart of MGV shows these updates.

Does Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock pay dividends?

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 139.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.40% and USD. View the chart live to track MGV movements.

How to buy MGV stock?

You can buy Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF shares at the current price of 139.28. Orders are usually placed near 139.28 or 139.58, while 113 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow MGV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into MGV stock?

Investing in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 112.30 - 139.45 and current price 139.28. Many compare 1.49% and 12.96% before placing orders at 139.28 or 139.58. Explore the MGV price chart live with daily changes.

What are ETF Shares stock highest prices?

The highest price of ETF Shares in the past year was 139.45. Within 112.30 - 139.45, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 138.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ETF Shares stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ETF Shares (MGV) over the year was 112.30. Comparing it with the current 139.28 and 112.30 - 139.45 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MGV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did MGV stock split?

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 138.96, and 9.40% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
139.13 139.45
Year Range
112.30 139.45
Previous Close
138.96
Open
139.28
Bid
139.28
Ask
139.58
Low
139.13
High
139.45
Volume
113
Daily Change
0.23%
Month Change
1.49%
6 Months Change
12.96%
Year Change
9.40%
27 October, Monday
12:30
USD
Durable Goods Orders m/m
Act
Fcst
-2.9%
Prev
2.9%
12:30
USD
Core Durable Goods Orders m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.4%
15:30
USD
2-Year Note Auction
Act
3.504%
Fcst
Prev
3.571%
17:00
USD
5-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.710%