MEDI: Harbor ETF Trust Harbor Health Care ETF
MEDI exchange rate has changed by -0.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.69 and at a high of 29.79.
Follow Harbor ETF Trust Harbor Health Care ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MEDI News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MEDI stock price today?
Harbor ETF Trust Harbor Health Care ETF stock is priced at 29.79 today. It trades within 29.69 - 29.79, yesterday's close was 29.84, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of MEDI shows these updates.
Does Harbor ETF Trust Harbor Health Care ETF stock pay dividends?
Harbor ETF Trust Harbor Health Care ETF is currently valued at 29.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.12% and USD. View the chart live to track MEDI movements.
How to buy MEDI stock?
You can buy Harbor ETF Trust Harbor Health Care ETF shares at the current price of 29.79. Orders are usually placed near 29.79 or 30.09, while 9 and 0.34% show market activity. Follow MEDI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MEDI stock?
Investing in Harbor ETF Trust Harbor Health Care ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.86 - 30.80 and current price 29.79. Many compare 2.55% and 17.15% before placing orders at 29.79 or 30.09. Explore the MEDI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Harbor Health Care ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Harbor Health Care ETF in the past year was 30.80. Within 21.86 - 30.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track Harbor ETF Trust Harbor Health Care ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Harbor Health Care ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Harbor Health Care ETF (MEDI) over the year was 21.86. Comparing it with the current 29.79 and 21.86 - 30.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MEDI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MEDI stock split?
Harbor ETF Trust Harbor Health Care ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.84, and 12.12% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.84
- Open
- 29.69
- Bid
- 29.79
- Ask
- 30.09
- Low
- 29.69
- High
- 29.79
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- -0.17%
- Month Change
- 2.55%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.15%
- Year Change
- 12.12%
