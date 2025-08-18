Currencies / MDGL
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MDGL: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc
424.36 USD 1.24 (0.29%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MDGL exchange rate has changed by -0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 422.91 and at a high of 428.28.
Follow Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MDGL News
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock price target raised by Canaccord on MASH drug outlook
- General Motors To Rally More Than 24%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Friday - Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), C3.ai (NYSE:AI)
- Biotech’s nuclear winter not over yet—Wolfe
- Madrigal Pharma CEO Sibold sells $3.24 million in stock
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock hits all-time high at 443.86 USD
- Madrigal stock rating initiated at Buy by H.C. Wainwright with $500 target
- Novo Nordisk Eyes New Arena Amid Weight-Loss Market Pressure
- Piper Sandler initiates Inventiva stock with Overweight rating on MASH potential
- Gyre Therapeutics Gains Attention As Under-The-Radar Liver Fibrosis Drug Maker - Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE)
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock hits all-time high at 423.4 USD
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock price target raised to $554 from $390 at TD Cowen
- Dow Jones Hits Record High On Dovish Powell After AI Worries, Walmart Woes: Weekly Review
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock neutral at Cantor as IP expert weighs in on dosing patent
- Madrigal Gets Conditional Nod for MASH Drug Rezdiffra in EU
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock rises as EU approves MASH treatment
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock price target raised to $485 by Citizens JMP
- Madrigal’s MASH treatment Rezdiffra receives EU approval
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ general counsel sells $479,626 in stock
- Novo Nordisk: Negative Streak Finally Ended (NYSE:NVO)
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock reaches all-time high at 378.0 USD
- Novo Nordisk Pops On A New Wegovy Approval, Dragging Hard On Madrigal Pharma
- Novo Nordisk Shares Rise on U.S. Approval of Wegovy for Liver Disease
- Madrigal stock falls after Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy wins FDA approval for MASH
Daily Range
422.91 428.28
Year Range
200.80 457.16
- Previous Close
- 425.60
- Open
- 425.41
- Bid
- 424.36
- Ask
- 424.66
- Low
- 422.91
- High
- 428.28
- Volume
- 151
- Daily Change
- -0.29%
- Month Change
- -2.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 30.32%
- Year Change
- 101.07%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%