Currencies / MCHX
MCHX: Marchex Inc - Class B
1.94 USD 0.04 (2.11%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
MCHX exchange rate has changed by 2.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.84 and at a high of 1.94.
Follow Marchex Inc - Class B dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MCHX News
- Marchex announces CEO exit, leadership restructuring
- Marchex Posts Profit in Fiscal Q2
- Marchex, Inc. (MCHX) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Marchex Q2 2025 earnings miss, stock stable
- Marchex (MCHX) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Marchex earnings beat by $0.03, revenue fell short of estimates
- The Trade Desk (TTD) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Shopify (SHOP) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
- Marchex to Attend Northland Growth Conference
- Marchex ® Marketing Edge Brings AI-Powered Marketing Optimization to Microsoft Azure Marketplace and AppSource
- Marchex Announces Expanded Partnership with FordDirect to Provide AI-Powered Engage for Sales and Service Solutions to approximately 3,000 Ford Dealers and Lincoln Retailers
Daily Range
1.84 1.94
Year Range
1.26 2.40
- Previous Close
- 1.90
- Open
- 1.90
- Bid
- 1.94
- Ask
- 2.24
- Low
- 1.84
- High
- 1.94
- Volume
- 63
- Daily Change
- 2.11%
- Month Change
- -2.02%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.29%
- Year Change
- 4.86%
19 September, Friday
17:00
USD
- Act
- 418
- Fcst
- Prev
- 416
17:00
USD
- Act
- 542
- Fcst
- Prev
- 539
19:30
USD
- Act
- 266.4 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 98.7 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- -225.1 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Act
- 17.8 K
- Fcst
- Prev
- 25.5 K