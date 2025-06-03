시세섹션
통화 / MCHX
주식로 돌아가기

MCHX: Marchex Inc - Class B

1.92 USD 0.02 (1.05%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

MCHX 환율이 오늘 1.05%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.84이고 고가는 1.96이었습니다.

Marchex Inc - Class B 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

전체 화면 채팅
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

MCHX News

일일 변동 비율
1.84 1.96
년간 변동
1.26 2.40
이전 종가
1.90
시가
1.90
Bid
1.92
Ask
2.22
저가
1.84
고가
1.96
볼륨
131
일일 변동
1.05%
월 변동
-3.03%
6개월 변동
17.07%
년간 변동율
3.78%
20 9월, 토요일