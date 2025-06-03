통화 / MCHX
MCHX: Marchex Inc - Class B
1.92 USD 0.02 (1.05%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
MCHX 환율이 오늘 1.05%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.84이고 고가는 1.96이었습니다.
Marchex Inc - Class B 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
1.84 1.96
년간 변동
1.26 2.40
- 이전 종가
- 1.90
- 시가
- 1.90
- Bid
- 1.92
- Ask
- 2.22
- 저가
- 1.84
- 고가
- 1.96
- 볼륨
- 131
- 일일 변동
- 1.05%
- 월 변동
- -3.03%
- 6개월 변동
- 17.07%
- 년간 변동율
- 3.78%
20 9월, 토요일