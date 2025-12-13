- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
MBAI: Check-Cap Ltd
MBAI exchange rate has changed by -4.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.7200 and at a high of 1.8550.
Follow Check-Cap Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MBAI stock price today?
Check-Cap Ltd stock is priced at 1.7200 today. It trades within 1.7200 - 1.8550, yesterday's close was 1.8100, and trading volume reached 102. The live price chart of MBAI shows these updates.
Does Check-Cap Ltd stock pay dividends?
Check-Cap Ltd is currently valued at 1.7200. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.99% and USD. View the chart live to track MBAI movements.
How to buy MBAI stock?
You can buy Check-Cap Ltd shares at the current price of 1.7200. Orders are usually placed near 1.7200 or 1.7230, while 102 and -3.10% show market activity. Follow MBAI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MBAI stock?
Investing in Check-Cap Ltd involves considering the yearly range 1.6000 - 1.9600 and current price 1.7200. Many compare 3.61% and 2.99% before placing orders at 1.7200 or 1.7230. Explore the MBAI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Check-Cap Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of Check-Cap Ltd in the past year was 1.9600. Within 1.6000 - 1.9600, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.8100 helps spot resistance levels. Track Check-Cap Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are Check-Cap Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Check-Cap Ltd (MBAI) over the year was 1.6000. Comparing it with the current 1.7200 and 1.6000 - 1.9600 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MBAI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MBAI stock split?
Check-Cap Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.8100, and 2.99% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 1.8100
- Open
- 1.7750
- Bid
- 1.7200
- Ask
- 1.7230
- Low
- 1.7200
- High
- 1.8550
- Volume
- 102
- Daily Change
- -4.97%
- Month Change
- 3.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.99%
- Year Change
- 2.99%