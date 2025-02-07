- Overview
MARB: First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF
MARB exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.22 and at a high of 20.29.
Follow First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
MARB News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is MARB stock price today?
First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF stock is priced at 20.26 today. It trades within 20.22 - 20.29, yesterday's close was 20.22, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of MARB shows these updates.
Does First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF stock pay dividends?
First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF is currently valued at 20.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.05% and USD. View the chart live to track MARB movements.
How to buy MARB stock?
You can buy First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF shares at the current price of 20.26. Orders are usually placed near 20.26 or 20.56, while 12 and 0.20% show market activity. Follow MARB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into MARB stock?
Investing in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.49 - 22.33 and current price 20.26. Many compare -0.05% and 1.05% before placing orders at 20.26 or 20.56. Explore the MARB price chart live with daily changes.
What are First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF in the past year was 22.33. Within 19.49 - 22.33, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.22 helps spot resistance levels. Track First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF performance using the live chart.
What are First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) over the year was 19.49. Comparing it with the current 20.26 and 19.49 - 22.33 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch MARB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did MARB stock split?
First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.22, and 3.05% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.22
- Open
- 20.22
- Bid
- 20.26
- Ask
- 20.56
- Low
- 20.22
- High
- 20.29
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- -0.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.05%
- Year Change
- 3.05%
