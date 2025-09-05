Currencies / LYFT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
LYFT: Lyft Inc - Class A
20.00 USD 0.44 (2.15%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
LYFT exchange rate has changed by -2.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.60 and at a high of 20.20.
Follow Lyft Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LYFT News
- Uber and Lyft stock falls after Waymo gets green light at SFO
- UBER Stock Hits New 52-Week High: Buy Now or Wait for a Pullback?
- Why Lyft Could Surprise Everyone in 2025
- AI frenzy has been "major driver" of single-stock volatility, Barclays says
- Tesla: Is Crossing +$400 Entering The Danger Zone? (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:TSLA)
- Lyft stock launches autonomous vehicle service in Atlanta with May Mobility
- Prediction: Lyft Will Crush the Market in 2026. Here's Why.
- Did Tesla Just Say "Checkmate" to Uber and Lyft?
- Lyft (LYFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- All Systems Go for a Rate Cut
- Lyft Stock Rises on Robotaxi Rollout in Atlanta to Challenge Uber - TipRanks.com
- Robotaxi Battle Heats Up With Amazon's Las Vegas Zoox Launch, Lyft's Atlanta Expansion
- Lyft stock hits 52-week high at 19.15 USD
- Lyft, May Mobility roll out robotaxi service in Atlanta
- Lyft stock rating maintained at Neutral by Cantor Fitzgerald despite CA Bill upside
- Lyft at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Growth and Innovation
- Lyft, Inc. (LYFT) Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference
- Bernstein reiterates Lyft stock rating, sees California bills as positive
- Is Couchbase (BASE) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
- Why Lyft Stock Rose 15% in August
- Tesla App Surge Hailed By Cathie Wood As Ark's Flagship Fund Bets Nearly $811 Million On Elon Musk's Futuristic Vision - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), ARK Innovation ETF (BATS:ARKK)
- Where Will Uber Technologies Stock Be in 1 Year?
- Lyft salaries revealed: How much tech workers at the ride-hailing company get paid
- Wells Fargo lifts EBITDA for rideshare, delivery on ad momentum
Daily Range
19.60 20.20
Year Range
9.66 20.50
- Previous Close
- 20.44
- Open
- 20.03
- Bid
- 20.00
- Ask
- 20.30
- Low
- 19.60
- High
- 20.20
- Volume
- 21.529 K
- Daily Change
- -2.15%
- Month Change
- 27.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 68.63%
- Year Change
- 56.49%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%