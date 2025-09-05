QuotesSections
Currencies / LYFT
LYFT: Lyft Inc - Class A

20.00 USD 0.44 (2.15%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LYFT exchange rate has changed by -2.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.60 and at a high of 20.20.

Follow Lyft Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
19.60 20.20
Year Range
9.66 20.50
Previous Close
20.44
Open
20.03
Bid
20.00
Ask
20.30
Low
19.60
High
20.20
Volume
21.529 K
Daily Change
-2.15%
Month Change
27.88%
6 Months Change
68.63%
Year Change
56.49%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%