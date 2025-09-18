Valute / LYFT
LYFT: Lyft Inc - Class A
22.58 USD 0.62 (2.82%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio LYFT ha avuto una variazione del 2.82% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.93 e ad un massimo di 22.69.
Segui le dinamiche di Lyft Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
LYFT News
- Tesla 'Robotaxis' Cleared To Expand Service To Arizona
- The Ultimate Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
- 3 Red-Hot Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Why an Uber-Sized Gap Should Keep Investors Neutral on Lyft Stock (LYFT) - TipRanks.com
- Lyft: Waymo Is A Trojan Horse, I'm Out (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:LYFT)
- Le azioni di Google raggiungono il massimo storico a 254,43 USD
- Uber Has Lyft To Worry About: Maintaining Both With A Buy (NASDAQ:LYFT)
- Why Shares of Lyft Are Soaring This Week
- Piper Sandler alza il target di prezzo delle azioni Lyft a 28$ grazie alla partnership con Waymo
- Le azioni Lyft salgono del 68% dopo il segnale di Fair Value di InvestingPro
- Tony West di Uber vende azioni per un valore di $293.562
- Lyft (LYFT) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
- Lyft paid $19.4 million to New Jersey over driver misclassifications
- Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT): Scaling Up, Globally
- Lyft (LYFT) Surges 13.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
- Company News for Sep 18, 2025
- Waymo and Via to offer robotaxis for public transit, starting with Arizona
- Uber: Why You Should Ignore The Short-Term Noise (NYSE:UBER)
- Lyft Stock Soars 14% After Massive News!
- Canaccord Genuity alza il target di prezzo delle azioni Lyft a 18$ grazie alla partnership con Waymo
Intervallo Giornaliero
21.93 22.69
Intervallo Annuale
9.66 23.50
- Chiusura Precedente
- 21.96
- Apertura
- 22.35
- Bid
- 22.58
- Ask
- 22.88
- Minimo
- 21.93
- Massimo
- 22.69
- Volume
- 39.864 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 2.82%
- Variazione Mensile
- 44.37%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 90.39%
- Variazione Annuale
- 76.68%
20 settembre, sabato