22.58 USD 0.62 (2.82%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio LYFT ha avuto una variazione del 2.82% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 21.93 e ad un massimo di 22.69.

Segui le dinamiche di Lyft Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
21.93 22.69
Intervallo Annuale
9.66 23.50
Chiusura Precedente
21.96
Apertura
22.35
Bid
22.58
Ask
22.88
Minimo
21.93
Massimo
22.69
Volume
39.864 K
Variazione giornaliera
2.82%
Variazione Mensile
44.37%
Variazione Semestrale
90.39%
Variazione Annuale
76.68%
