货币 / LYFT
LYFT: Lyft Inc - Class A
22.46 USD 2.27 (11.24%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日LYFT汇率已更改11.24%。当日，交易品种以低点22.46和高点22.46进行交易。
关注Lyft Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
LYFT新闻
- Waymo opts for Lyft for robotaxi expansion in Nashville next year
- Lyft and Waymo are partnering to bring robotaxis to Nashville
- Waymo to offer autonomous rides in Nashville on Lyft ride-hailing network
- Lyft股价因与Waymo自动驾驶网约车合作关系飙升25%
- Lyft stock surges on Waymo autonomous ride-hailing partnership
- Lyft and Waymo to bring autonomous ride-hailing to Nashville in 2026
- Waymo is launching robotaxis with Uber rival Lyft
- 优步CEO科斯罗萨西出售价值2860万美元股票
- Uber CEO Khosrowshahi sells $28.6m in stock
- 优步和Lyft股价下跌，Waymo获准在旧金山国际机场运营
- Uber and Lyft stock falls after Waymo gets green light at SFO
- UBER Stock Hits New 52-Week High: Buy Now or Wait for a Pullback?
- Why Lyft Could Surprise Everyone in 2025
- 巴克莱称AI热潮是单股波动性的"主要驱动因素"
- AI frenzy has been "major driver" of single-stock volatility, Barclays says
- Tesla: Is Crossing +$400 Entering The Danger Zone? (Rating Downgrade) (NASDAQ:TSLA)
- Lyft股票在亚特兰大与May Mobility推出自动驾驶汽车服务
- Lyft stock launches autonomous vehicle service in Atlanta with May Mobility
- Prediction: Lyft Will Crush the Market in 2026. Here's Why.
- Did Tesla Just Say "Checkmate" to Uber and Lyft?
- Lyft (LYFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- All Systems Go for a Rate Cut
- Lyft Stock Rises on Robotaxi Rollout in Atlanta to Challenge Uber - TipRanks.com
- Robotaxi Battle Heats Up With Amazon's Las Vegas Zoox Launch, Lyft's Atlanta Expansion
日范围
22.46 22.46
年范围
9.66 22.46
- 前一天收盘价
- 20.19
- 开盘价
- 22.46
- 卖价
- 22.46
- 买价
- 22.76
- 最低价
- 22.46
- 最高价
- 22.46
- 交易量
- 1
- 日变化
- 11.24%
- 月变化
- 43.61%
- 6个月变化
- 89.38%
- 年变化
- 75.74%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值