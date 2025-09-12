QuotesSections
Currencies / LRNZ
LRNZ: TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF

46.85 USD 0.87 (1.82%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LRNZ exchange rate has changed by -1.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.85 and at a high of 48.02.

Follow TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

LRNZ News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is LRNZ stock price today?

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF stock is priced at 46.85 today. It trades within 46.85 - 48.02, yesterday's close was 47.72, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of LRNZ shows these updates.

Does TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF stock pay dividends?

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF is currently valued at 46.85. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.16% and USD. View the chart live to track LRNZ movements.

How to buy LRNZ stock?

You can buy TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF shares at the current price of 46.85. Orders are usually placed near 46.85 or 47.15, while 7 and -2.44% show market activity. Follow LRNZ updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into LRNZ stock?

Investing in TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF involves considering the yearly range 28.57 - 49.48 and current price 46.85. Many compare 1.69% and 25.40% before placing orders at 46.85 or 47.15. Explore the LRNZ price chart live with daily changes.

What are TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF in the past year was 49.48. Within 28.57 - 49.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.72 helps spot resistance levels. Track TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF performance using the live chart.

What are TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (LRNZ) over the year was 28.57. Comparing it with the current 46.85 and 28.57 - 49.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LRNZ moves on the chart live for more details.

When did LRNZ stock split?

TrueShares Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.72, and 22.16% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
46.85 48.02
Year Range
28.57 49.48
Previous Close
47.72
Open
48.02
Bid
46.85
Ask
47.15
Low
46.85
High
48.02
Volume
7
Daily Change
-1.82%
Month Change
1.69%
6 Months Change
25.40%
Year Change
22.16%
16 October, Thursday
00:00
ALL
IMF Meeting
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.7%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.7%
12:30
USD
PPI m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Core PPI m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Index
Act
-12.8
Fcst
4.8
Prev
23.2
12:30
USD
Philadelphia Fed Employment
Act
4.6
Fcst
8.3
Prev
5.6
12:30
USD
Initial Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
12:30
USD
Continuing Jobless Claims
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
Fed Governor Waller Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
13:00
USD
Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Barr Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.0%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
Fcst
Prev
0.3%
14:00
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
16:00
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
3.524 M
Fcst
-2.689 M
Prev
3.715 M
16:00
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
-0.703 M
Fcst
-0.276 M
Prev
-0.763 M