LRGF: iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

69.27 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

LRGF exchange rate has changed by 0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 69.25 and at a high of 69.39.

Follow iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is LRGF stock price today?

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock is priced at 69.27 today. It trades within 69.25 - 69.39, yesterday's close was 69.26, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of LRGF shows these updates.

Does iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF is currently valued at 69.27. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.75% and USD. View the chart live to track LRGF movements.

How to buy LRGF stock?

You can buy iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF shares at the current price of 69.27. Orders are usually placed near 69.27 or 69.57, while 10 and -0.17% show market activity. Follow LRGF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into LRGF stock?

Investing in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.96 - 69.68 and current price 69.27. Many compare 0.49% and 19.35% before placing orders at 69.27 or 69.57. Explore the LRGF price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the past year was 69.68. Within 49.96 - 69.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 69.26 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) over the year was 49.96. Comparing it with the current 69.27 and 49.96 - 69.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch LRGF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did LRGF stock split?

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 69.26, and 17.75% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
69.25 69.39
Year Range
49.96 69.68
Previous Close
69.26
Open
69.39
Bid
69.27
Ask
69.57
Low
69.25
High
69.39
Volume
10
Daily Change
0.01%
Month Change
0.49%
6 Months Change
19.35%
Year Change
17.75%
07 October, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Trade Balance
Act
Fcst
$​33.988 B
Prev
$​-78.311 B
12:30
USD
Exports
Act
Fcst
Prev
$​280.464 B
12:30
USD
Imports
Act
Fcst
Prev
$​358.775 B
14:05
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev
16:00
USD
EIA Short-Term Energy Outlook
Act
Fcst
Prev
17:00
USD
3-Year Note Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
3.485%
19:00
USD
Fed Consumer Credit m/m
Act
Fcst
$​11.24 B
Prev
$​16.01 B