Currencies / KTOS
KTOS: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc
74.76 USD 4.02 (5.68%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
KTOS exchange rate has changed by 5.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 70.83 and at a high of 74.78.
Follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
70.83 74.78
Year Range
22.69 74.78
- Previous Close
- 70.74
- Open
- 71.06
- Bid
- 74.76
- Ask
- 75.06
- Low
- 70.83
- High
- 74.78
- Volume
- 4.493 K
- Daily Change
- 5.68%
- Month Change
- 16.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 152.57%
- Year Change
- 220.72%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%