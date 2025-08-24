QuotesSections
KTOS
KTOS: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc

74.76 USD 4.02 (5.68%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

KTOS exchange rate has changed by 5.68% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 70.83 and at a high of 74.78.

Follow Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Daily Range
70.83 74.78
Year Range
22.69 74.78
Previous Close
70.74
Open
71.06
Bid
74.76
Ask
75.06
Low
70.83
High
74.78
Volume
4.493 K
Daily Change
5.68%
Month Change
16.09%
6 Months Change
152.57%
Year Change
220.72%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%